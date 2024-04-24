Ashish Vidyarthi Promises Untold Stories From Pulwama, Balakot In ‘Ranneeti’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) Actor Ashish Vidyarthi, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming streaming series 'Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond', feels it's an honour to be part of the web series.

The actor also said that 'Ranneeti' will uncover many aspects of the incidents in Pulwama and Balakot, which many people are not aware of.

He also underscored the importance of detailing of his character in the series, which brings to light stories of people who are not visible to the public eye but played a crucial role in matters of national security.

“It was an honour to work in 'Ranneeti'. The interesting part of my character is its detailing. It's about events that happen behind the scenes. I got goosebumps when I was shooting for this series, and I'm truly thankful to the whole team for making this series possible,” the actor said.

"Ranneeti', which also stars Jimmy Shergill, Lara Dutta, Ashutosh Rana, and Prasanna, travels through an intricate web of politics, power, and ambition to sketch a riveting narrative. It follows the story of the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack of 2019, showcasing how perception building plays a huge role in the current era of war and skirmishes.

“In 'Ranneeti', we have shown the actions taken (in the aftermath of the attack), and what actually happened in the field. There are many things that the public doesn't know, so you will see a lot of detailing in this series. The project shows people who worked from behind the scenes and played a vital role,” Ashish said.

The series drops on JioCinema on Thursday.