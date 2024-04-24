Kuwait Amir Sends Cable Of Thanks To Jordan King

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, April 24 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent Wednesday a cable of thanks to King Abdullah II of Jordan after his state visit to Amman.

In the cable, His Highness the Amir expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to the King of Jordan for the warm welcome and hospitality during the visit.

His Highness the Amir said that the visit reflected deep and distinguished relations between the two countries and peoples, and aimed to strengthen fruitful and constructive cooperation between the two countries in a way that serves common interests and realizes their peoples' aspirations.

His Highness the Amir also voiced his deepest gratitude and thanks to the King of Jordan for awarding His Highness the Order of Al-Hussein ibn Ali. (end)

