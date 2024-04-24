Amir And Nepal Prime Minister Witness Signing Of Agreements And Mous

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and His Excellency Pushpa Kamal Dahal, the friendly Prime Minister of Nepal, witnessed today, April 24, 2024, the signing ceremony of a number of agreements, memorandums of understanding and cooperation between the governments of the two countries.

The two leaders witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of education and higher education, scientific research, a memorandum of understanding for cooperation between the Public Prosecution in the State of Qatar and the Office of the Attorney General in Nepal, and a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of youth and sports.



They also witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding in the field of culture and arts between the Ministry of Culture in the State of Qatar and the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation in Nepal, an agreement on cooperation and news exchange between the Qatar News Agency and the National News Agency of Nepal, and a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of diplomatic training and education between the Diplomatic Institute in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar and the Institute of Foreign Affairs of the Government of Nepal, and the renewal of the memorandum of understanding signed between the Qatar Chamber and the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce, and the agreement to establish a joint business council between the Qatar Chamber and the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce.

The signing ceremony in the capital, Kathmandu, was attended by Their Excellencies members of the official delegation.

It was also attended by a number of Their Excellencies ministers and senior officials from Nepal's side.