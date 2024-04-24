Chinese yuan shows modest strength of 11 pips against USD on Wednesday

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the central parity rate of the Chinese currency, the renminbi (RMB) or yuan, experienced a modest strengthening, rising by 11 pips to reach 7.1048 against the U.S. dollar, as reported by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System. This adjustment in the central parity rate reflects the ongoing dynamics within China's currency market and its relationship with the U.S. dollar.



In China's spot foreign exchange market, the yuan is subject to a fluctuation band, allowing it to appreciate or depreciate by up to 2 percent from the central parity rate on any given trading day. This mechanism is designed to introduce flexibility into the exchange rate regime, enabling market forces to play a role in determining the value of the currency.



The central parity rate of the yuan vis-à-vis the U.S. dollar is determined based on a weighted average of prices provided by market makers prior to the commencement of trading in the interbank market each business day. This calculation methodology ensures that the central parity rate reflects prevailing market conditions and factors in the collective input of market participants.



Overall, the adjustment in the central parity rate of the yuan underscores the nuanced interplay between domestic and international economic factors influencing China's currency market. It also highlights the Chinese government's commitment to maintaining a stable and market-oriented exchange rate regime while allowing for appropriate adjustments to reflect changing economic realities and market dynamics.

MENAFN24042024000045015839ID1108131255