Minister Of State At The Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Officials Of Swiss Federal Department For Foreign Affairs

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Bern: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met separately in Bern today with Head of Middle East and North Africa Division of Federal Department of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland Ambassador HE Maya Tissafi, Head of the Prosperity and Sustainability Division at the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland Ambassador HE Alexandra Baumann, and Head of the Peace and Human Rights Division at the Swiss Federal Department for Foreign Affairs HE Ambassador Simon Geissbuhler.
During the meetings, they discussed relations between the two countries, reinforcing cooperation in mediation field, in addition to the developments in the Gaza Strip and the Occupied Palestinian Territories, Ukraine, Afghanistan and Africa.
Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Swiss Confederation HE Mohamed bin Jaham Al Kuwari attended the meetings.
