BJP Will Win All 29 LS Seats Of Madhya Pradesh Including Chhindwara: CM Mohan Yadav

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 23 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav in an exclusive interview with NDTV Editor-in-chief Sanjay Pugalia said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will sweep the state in the ongoing Parliamentary elections and will win all 29 Lok Sabha seats, including Chhindwara.

Notably, Chhindwara is one of the high-profile Lok Sabha constituencies of Madhya Pradesh, from where Congress veteran and former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath is in the poll fray.

Dr Mohan Yadav told NDTV that the party won 27 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, and 28 seats in the 2019 polls and this time, it will register victory on all 29 seats.

“This will be possible on the back of the good governance of the Modi dispensation. People have seen the progress made in the last 10 years and it will only get emboldened further,” he added.

When asked whether there was any change in the party's narrative after the first phase of elections, he denied any such move and said that the next government will be formed under the leadership of PM Modi.

Taking a dig at Congress over dropping its candidate from the Khajuraho seat, the MP CM said,“The grand old party has abandoned this seat for the first time fearing defeat. It tactfully handed over its bastion to the Samajwadi Party.”

He further taunted the Congress party over not adhering to its poll planks and also over the state party president not contesting in this election.

Airing his views on the need to dismantle VIP culture in government machinery, the Chief Minister said that he strongly opposed 'preferential treatment' for a select few and believed in equal treatment for all.

“We should be more sensitive and empathetic to people from the poor and marginalised community,” he said.

Notably, the MP CM participated in a recent NDTV's 'Hooter hatao' campaign and also got hooters removed from the vehicles of some leaders and government servants.

He also spoke highly about the importance of teamwork and said that a healthy mix of juniors and seniors, including the veterans is essential for a good output.

To buttress his point in the context of teamwork importance, the CM cited the example of cricketers Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and said that a similar set-up works best in the political system also.