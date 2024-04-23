USD500 Russian drones demolishes USD10 million US tanks

(MENAFN) A concerning trend has emerged in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, as expensive American M1 Abrams tanks provided to Ukrainian forces are increasingly being targeted and destroyed by relatively low-cost Russian drones, according to a report by the New York Times. The report highlights the vulnerability of these tanks, which are considered symbols of American military might, to attacks by drones that cost only a fraction of their value.



The New York Times revealed that out of the 31 M1 Abrams tanks supplied by the United States to Ukraine, at least five have already been destroyed by Russian forces, with three others sustaining moderate damage. The majority of these losses have been attributed to first-person-view (FPV) kamikaze drones, also known as loitering munitions, which possess the capability to maneuver before striking their targets.



In addition to drone attacks, there have been instances where American tanks have been engaged and destroyed in direct combat with Russian T-72B3 main battle tanks. The Russian military has reportedly released several video clips, captured primarily from drones, showcasing the destruction of United States-supplied equipment, further highlighting the efficacy of Russian tactics in the conflict.



The New York Times report underscores the unexpected susceptibility of M1 Abrams tanks to drone attacks, contrary to initial assessments by officials and experts. Austrian historian and military expert Colonel Markus Reisner described the situation as "unbelievable," emphasizing the effectiveness of Russian UAVs as "highly-accurate, low-cost tank killers."



According to the report, these drones boast an accuracy rate exceeding 90 percent and possess the capability to target heavy armor at its weakest points. Remarkably, these drones come at a remarkably low cost, priced at as little as USD500, yet are capable of neutralizing a

USD10 million Abrams tank. The report also highlights the absence of a straightforward or singular defense mechanism against drone attacks, complicating efforts to protect tanks on the battlefield.



The revelations in the New York Times report underscore the evolving nature of modern warfare, where inexpensive yet sophisticated technologies wielded by adversaries can pose significant threats to even the most advanced and heavily armored military assets. As the conflict in Ukraine continues to unfold, the efficacy of Russian drone tactics raises questions about the effectiveness of traditional military strategies and the need for innovative defense solutions in response to evolving threats.

MENAFN23042024000045015687ID1108127084