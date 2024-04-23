(MENAFN) Moscow issued a stern warning to the West, tinged with nuclear undertones, as it threatened to target American nuclear weapons should they be stationed in Poland, a NATO member state. Against the backdrop of continued Russian military advances on the eastern Ukrainian front, Maria Zakharova, the official spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, delivered the warning, emphasizing Russia's readiness to retaliate in the event of conflict with NATO.



Zakharova, in her statement, condemned what she described as provocative statements by Polish leadership regarding the potential deployment of American nuclear weapons on Polish soil. She highlighted Poland's longstanding ambitions to align itself with the United States and actively participate in NATO's "joint nuclear missions," framing these actions as deeply hostile toward Russia.



The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman underscored that Poland's membership in NATO, a self-proclaimed "nuclear alliance," coupled with its involvement in developing nuclear strategies within the bloc, warranted special attention in Russian military planning. Zakharova emphasized that Russia and its Belarusian allies were taking additional security measures in response to perceived threats emanating from Poland, indicating the significance of the Polish factor in shaping regional security dynamics.



The warning from Moscow reflects heightened tensions in the region, fueled by geopolitical rivalries and competing strategic interests. It also underscores the delicate balance of power in Europe, where any escalation carries the risk of triggering broader conflicts with potentially catastrophic consequences. As the situation continues to evolve, the statements from Russian officials serve as a stark reminder of the volatile geopolitical landscape and the potential for escalation in the region.

