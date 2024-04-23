Russian Army Kills Two Residents Of Donetsk Region And Injures One Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, April 22, the Russian army killed two residents of the Donetsk region, and one person was injured.
The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, said this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"On April 22, Russians killed two residents of the Donetsk region: in Novooleksandrivka and Krasnohorivka. One more person was injured in the region during the day," the statement reads. Read also:
Invaders kill one resident of Donetsk
region and injure six in one day
The total number of Russian casualties in the Donetsk region excludes Mariupol and Volnovakha.
As reported, 86 combat engagements took place at the frontline over the past day. The aviation of the Defense Forces struck two anti-aircraft missile systems and 16 areas of concentration of enemy personnel.
