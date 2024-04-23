Amir's Visit Will Open Up New Areas Of Cooperation: Bangladesh Prime Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Dhaka: Prime Minister of the People's Republic of Bangladesh H E Sheikh Hasina Wajed stressed that her country warmly welcomes the visit of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, describing the visit as a landmark in the path of strengthening the bilateral relations and taking them to a new horizon.

In an exclusive interview with QNA, Prime Minister of Bangladesh said:“The government and people of Bangladesh are looking forward to welcoming H H the Amir to Bangladesh. I hope that the visit of H H the Amir will represent a landmark in the path of strengthening the relations between the two brotherly countries and also will open up new areas of cooperation between the two countries.”

She added that the visit of His Highness would be very significant as both countries are celebrating the auspicious anniversary of 50 years of establishment of diplomatic relations.“The 50th anniversary of establishing Bangladesh-Qatar ties is a milestone event in our bilateral relations.”

She pointed out that the two countries should work more closely to undertake mutually beneficial programs, actions, and initiatives on this occasion not only to exhibit the strength of our relations but also to advance this important partnership.

She said during the visit of H H the Amir, the two countries will discuss a broad range of topics, including economic and technical cooperation, trade and investment, defence cooperation, energy cooperation, employment of Bangladeshi skilled workforce in Qatar, climate change, education, charitable engagements, immigration, tourism, culture and sports, ports, and human resource development.

From page 1

Wajed said that some agreements and MoUs will be signed during the visit which would pave the way to take the relations between the two countries to a new horizon, in addition to exchanging views on the most important regional and international developments of common concern, with a focus on some issues such as the Palestinian cause.

She praised the dynamic and visionary leadership of H H the Amir for providing a high standard of living for Qatari people, achieving one of the highest per capita incomes and launching Qatar National Vision-2030 to transform Qatar into an advanced society capable of sustaining its development.

Prime Minister of Bangladesh touched on the areas of bilateral cooperation that witnessed growth over the past years, including cooperation in the fields of labour, energy, defence, trade, culture, education, and other fields, many of which were framed in memorandums of understanding and joint cooperation agreements.

She stated:“The bilateral trade exceeded the two-billion-dollar mark during the last FY 2021-2022 and is on the rise. The relationship is fast moving towards an economic partnership,” adding“I will say that we have achieved a lot bilaterally but the better part of cooperation is still to come.”

She pointed out that despite the diverse levels of economic development, there is yet room and opportunities in areas like trade and commerce, investment, education, agriculture, and climate change“where both countries can engage through so many new forms and modalities”.