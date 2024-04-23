Qatar's Rising Chess Stars Shine In UAE

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula / QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's talented Khaled Al Jamaat yesterday clinched gold medal in the rapid chess U14 category chess event at the GCC Youth Games underway in the UAE.

Qatar won another chess medal when Rawda Al Qasabi claimed bronze in the U18 event.

The Qatar chess team raised its tally to seven medals, after Hamad Al Kuwari won the gold in the individual speed chess U14, while Ibrahim Al Janahi won the individual silver.

Layan Al Qasabi sealed the individual silver in U18, in addition to winning two silver medals in the U14 team competitions.

The tally of the Qatari delegation in the Gulf Games rose to 21 medals.

President of Qatar Chess Federation Mohammed Al Madhahka lauded the youngsters' performances, hoping them to shine in future events.

On Sunday, Qatar sailing team claimed the bronze medal of optimist class at the inaugural Youth GCC Games in the UAE. Team Qatar squad included Saud Al Emadi, Ali Al Buainain, Abdulaziz Al Mahmoud, Saad Al Ibrahim and Abdullah Al Buainain. The Games are witnessing 3,500 athletes from the six GCC nations competing in 25 individual and team sports