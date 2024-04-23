Tiffany Haddish Uses An Undisclosed X Account To Troll Her Trolls

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, April 23 (IANS) Actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish talked about how she felt the need to give her army of critics a taste of their own medicine.

Haddish, who revealed last month she had been sober for more than two months after being charged with driving under the influence in November 2023 when she allegedly fell asleep at the wheel in Los Angeles, shared the details during an appearance at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books at the University of Southern California.

She talked about the motivation behind her bogus X account:“The Internet came out and people got the freedom to talk about whatever they want to talk about. And now I wish I was back to illiterate again.

“So, people talk about me. I don't know why y'all talking about me so damn much, but that's okay. I like to talk about you too. (I) made me a fake page and now I'm talking about (stuff) – how about that?

“'Why is this lady attacking me?' You talk about what goes around comes around, don't worry.”

Haddish added she had restricted her secret account to X.

The actress said:“I don't know about fake Instagram, but I definitely got fake Twitter... I mean a fake X – a fake X.”

Additionally, she said that her forthcoming memoir 'I Curse You With Joy', slated for release on May 7, is full of the“mistakes” she has made in her life and career, reports co.

During her appearance at the book festival, she credited her high school drama teacher with recognising her struggles with reading and taking the time to help her catch up.

The actress added:“I would come to her class and I would bring my food with me and I would read to her and it would be newspaper articles, books, different things she would get me to read. And I had to read it out loud to her and she would help me.

“My brain is different – the way my brain works is a little different, so I needed somebody to be sitting there for me and guiding me. I needed guidance. (My teacher) gave me the fundamentals that I needed, and they were always there but I didn't know how to use them. So then she helped me learn how to use them.”