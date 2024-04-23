'Sarrainodu’ Completes Eight Years, 'Mighty' Allu Arjun, Composer S. Thaman Celebrate

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) Allu Arjun-starrer 'Sarrainodu' has clocked eight years, prompting the star to celebrate the Telugu-language vigilante action film directed by Boyapati Srinu on social media.

S. Thaman, the music composer for 'Sarrainodu', took to his Instagram stories and shared a film poster featuring the 'Pushpa' star.

He wrote: "What a transformation for the mighty Allu Arjun brooooooo... Masssss ooooorraaaa MASSS."

Allu Arjun later re-shared the post on Tuesday morning, adding the caption: "#8yearsofsarrainodu," along with a black heart emoji.

Additionally, the star's co-actress Catherine Tresa shared a post on her stories, which Allu Arjun also shared, accompanying it with black heart emoji.

'Sarrainodu' also stars Aadhi Pinisetty, Rakul Preet Singh, and Srikanth.

Released in 2016, it emerged as a blockbuster hit at the box office, ranking as the second highest-grossing Telugu film of 2016 after 'Janatha Garage'.

The film's core plot was reportedly inspired by the 2004 movie 'Walking Tall', featuring Dwayne Johnson and Johnny Knoxville.