Japan Hands Over Ultrasound Equipment To The JNRCS

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The handover ceremony of ultrasound equipment was held on Monday 22nd of April, in the presence of Okuyama Jiro, ambassador of Japan to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and Salim Khair, secretary-general of the Jordanian National Red Crescent Society (JNRCS), according to a statement for The Jordan Times.

In November 2022, the Government of Japan extended a grant of $51,341 to the JNRCS for ultrasound equipment under the scheme called Grant Assistance for Grass-roots Human Security Projects (GGP).

This grant assistance aims to enhance the quality of medical services provided at Jordan Red Crescent Hospital by the renewal of a current old ultrasound machine. The hospital is located only 0.5 kilometres away from the Wehdat refugee camp and has played a significant role in the provision of medical services to the local population including residents of the camp. In addition, the JNRCS has also contributed to the humanitarian area over decades through mobile clinics for patients living in remote areas, outpatient medical services in the Za'atari Syrian refugee camp, cash assistance, and relief supplies, according to the statement.

In the speech delivered during the handover ceremony, Okuyama expressed his gratitude to the JNRCS for its important contribution to society and stated:“Your society's commitment to support the health and well-being of Palestinian refugees and vulnerable Jordanians is truly commendable. Since 1953, your society has been providing medical assistance to these communities, a testament to your longstanding dedication. I deeply value and admire your enduring commitment over the decades.”

In turn, Khair extended his appreciation to the Government of Japan and stated:“I would like to express our gratitude to Japan for the continuous support to our humanitarian activities which started back in the nineties. Your contribution will enable us to provide better service to the refugees and the most vulnerable in the local communities.”

Under Japanese Grant Assistance for GGP, Japan has extended more than $10 million for 159 projects to non-governmental organisations, schools, hospitals, and local governments in Jordan since 1993, the statement said.