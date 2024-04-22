Ukraine's Top Security Official Points To Hypercentralization As Russia's Weakness

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Oleksandr Lytvynenko, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, sees "hypercentralization" as one of the weak points of the Russian government system.

The official spoke in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine , Ukrinform reports.

"Look at the situation in Makhachkala, Bashkortostan. Could they have stopped these demonstrations? No doubt here. (Wagner Group leader Yevgeny – ed.) Prigozhin's riot – could they have dealt with it? They could've. They just never received a command from the Kremlin. Without it, no important decisions are ever made. This increases the chance of an error," he said.

Lytvynenko also cited one of the European think tank's opinion of the Russian elite. "They divided the entire Russian elite into three groups – hostages, opportunists, and believers. Believers are the smallest group and hostages are the largest, 60 percent. These are pragmatists who are gradually becoming affected by the Stockholm syndrome," he said.

Also, the NSDC noted, "we have to understand ourselves that the Russians have never lived as well as they are now. I believe that the situation in Russia today is fragile stability. This, quoting the title of a famous book, may last forever, until it ends," said the secretary of the NSDC.

Answering the question of whether Russia can exit the stage of military mobilization and return to peaceful economy, Lytvynenko suggested that“it is possible”.“A change of leadership is needed, and therefore a change of the regime," he added, recalling in this context a famous Chinese proverb: "If you're riding a tiger, the main thing is not to stop."

As reported, on March 29, President Volodymyr Zelensky held the first meeting of the National Security and Defense Council after replacing its secretary. Five priorities were designated for the Council's work.