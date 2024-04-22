King Receives Call From Spain PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 22 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II on Monday received a phone call from President of the Spanish Government Pedro Sanchez, which covered developments in the region.According to a royal court statement, His Majesty stressed that regional escalation threatens to expand the conflict and impact security and stability.The King also called for reaching an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, while ensuring the protection of civilians and the flow of humanitarian and relief aid through all possible means.