RUNO Secures USD 1.5 Mn In Pre-Series A Round To Fuel Global Expansion

New Delhi, Apr 22 (KNN) RUNO, a Mobile SIM-based outbound call management CRM, has secured USD 1.5 million in a pre-Series A funding round led by prominent investors Unicorn India Ventures and Callapina Capital.

This strategic investment will fuel the company's global expansion plans and propel its mission to revolutionise sales and outbound calling productivity.

The fresh capital will primarily be utilised to onboard a robust senior management team in Product and Development, enabling RUNO to accelerate its product roadmap and drive innovation.

Additionally, the investment will facilitate the company's expansion into the Middle East, North Africa (MENA) region, as well as the United States and Canada, positioning RUNO as a leading player in the sales and outbound calling productivity space.

Founded in 2019 by Rajsekhar Pattnaik and Venkata Sai Vamsi Penupothu, RUNO has gained significant traction with its innovative platform designed to streamline sales and outbound calling operations.

By seamlessly integrating with popular CRMs and lead sources, RUNO centralises lead management and optimises outbound sales processes through its user-friendly interface, customisable features, and action-driven analytics.

"With a proven success track record, we decided to invest in RUNO due to its product that is enabling companies to achieve a higher conversion rate," said Anil Joshi, Managing Partner, Unicorn India Ventures.

Joshi highlighted, "The increasing use of advanced technologies and cloud-based CRM is gaining traction, and RUNO is already working on pioneering AI-driven solutions.

“We believe the fresh funds will not only support RUNO's expansion plan but also pave the way for new innovative products targeting MSMEs," he further mentioned.

RUNO has demonstrated remarkable growth, achieving 30 per cent quarter-on-quarter growth in the last 8 quarters.

Leveraging this momentum, the company aims to reach USD 2.5 million in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) within the next 12 to 18 months, solidifying its position as a leading player in the sales and outbound calling productivity space.

