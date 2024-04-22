Heavy rains claim lives in Yemen's Hadhramaut, Al-Mahra governorates

(MENAFN) Reports from local sources and residents in Yemen paint a grim picture of the aftermath of heavy rains, with five individuals reported dead in the Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra governorates in southeastern Yemen. The deluge, triggered by a depression sweeping across the southern Arabian Peninsula, has intensified the toll of casualties, bringing the total number of civilian deaths to 12 within a week's span.



According to eyewitness accounts and a local official in Wadi Hadhramaut, the torrential rains wreaked havoc on numerous homes and mud structures while obstructing flood drainage channels. Tragically, at least three individuals lost their lives when their vehicle was swept away by floodwaters in the Wadi Al-Ain area of the Hura District in Hadramaut. Additionally, the body of another victim was recovered near the floodplain in the city of Al-Qatn in Wadi Hadhramaut, although their identity remains unknown.



In the neighboring Al-Mahra Governorate, bordering the Sultanate of Oman and situated along the Arabian Sea, a 14-year-old girl was reported to have drowned in one of the ponds formed by the torrential downpour. Local and government sources confirmed the tragic incident, further underscoring the devastating impact of the weather disturbance on vulnerable communities.



The widespread destruction and loss of life underscore the urgent need for coordinated relief efforts and assistance in affected regions. With infrastructure damage and displacement exacerbating the humanitarian crisis, swift action is imperative to provide essential aid and support to those grappling with the aftermath of the natural disaster. As Yemen continues to confront the dual challenges of conflict and environmental disasters, concerted efforts are required to mitigate the suffering of its population and enhance resilience in the face of adversity.

MENAFN22042024000045015682ID1108122998