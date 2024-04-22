Registration To Be Mandatory In Electronic Wallets

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



From May 9, the use of the electronic wallet will be restrictedfor those who do not register with the FIN code. Each user mustregister with a photo and FIN code by the specified date within theframework of customer identification and verification procedures, Azernews reports.

According to the relevant legislation of Azerbaijan, as with allfinancial applications, it is mandatory to register with a personalFIN code in m10 electronic wallets. During payment operations bythe payment service, customer compliance measures of the payer andrecipient, as well as beneficial owners, and other related issuesare carried out in accordance with the requirements of the laws ofthe Republic of Azerbaijan.

Under the new rules, registration is very easy. Users willauthenticate themselves by adding a FIN code to their personaldata. Detailed information will be sent to user numbers.