Tragic Rain-Related Incidents Claim Lives In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In a heartbreaking turn of events, ten individuals found themselves trapped amid torrential rain at Qadar Kandao, on the border of Dir Upper and Swat.

Tragically, two children lost their lives in the ordeal, while two others were rendered unconscious. Promptly alerted, residents mobilized rescue efforts, swiftly evacuating the unconscious victims to Wari Hospital for urgent medical attention.

According to local accounts, a group of ten individuals was en route from the Nihagadara area of Dir Upper to attend a wedding in Swat, traversing a hilly path by foot. However, their journey was abruptly halted by the ferocity of the rain at Qadar Kandao, resulting in the untimely demise of Jaweryia Bibi and Azru Bibi. One individual perished, while two others fell unconscious.

Also Read: Heavy Rains Claim 36 Lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Relief Efforts Underway

Meanwhile, in the Sharifabad area of Malakand district, a tragic incident unfolded as the roof of a house collapsed under the weight of the downpour. A father and son succumbed to the accident, while the mother sustained severe injuries. The casualties and the injured woman were promptly transported to the hospital for urgent medical attention.

The inclement weather has raised concerns of flooding in the rivers across Malakand and its environs. The Meteorological Department has issued warnings of strong winds and heavy rainfall in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, and the Potohar region. Additionally, areas adjacent to the Kabul River face a heightened risk of flooding.