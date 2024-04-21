King Attends Civil Defence Exercise

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 21 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II, the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army, on Sunday observed a civil defence exercise via live broadcast from the Operations and Control Building at the Public Security Directorate (PSD).According to a royal court statement, His Majesty commended the professionalism and advanced skills displayed by the participants in the exercise, expressing pride in PSD personnel's efforts to maintain the security and safety of the public.The King was briefed on the exercise, which covered wide geographical areas of the Waleh and Dead Sea regions, as well as the use of advanced technologies to enhance protection and search systems, including drones and the ScubaJet Pro (torpedo) device.Participants displayed speed in response and preparation, as well as efficient coordination among various PSD units, in cooperation with the army and government entities.The exercise scenario simulated natural disasters caused by the impact of climate change, including rescue and evacuation operations using trained teams and specialised machinery and equipment.For his part, PSD Director Maj. Gen. Obeidallah Maaytah reaffirmed that the directorate will continue developing and enhancing the systems and equipment used, as well as building the capacities of its personnel, in order to maintain the security and safety of all citizens.