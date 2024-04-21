Road Closures Announced Ahead Of Dead Sea Ultramarathon Friday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 21 (Petra) - Run Jordan, in partnership with the Greater Amman Municipality and the Traffic Police, announced the closure of several streets leading to the Dead Sea Ultramarathon route on April 26, with extensive participation expected from local and international runners.In collaboration with the Central Traffic Department and the Amman Municipality, roads along the ultramarathon route will be shut down from midnight on Friday until 1 p.m. the same day. Specific closures include the road from the Ramah signals to the Al Maghtas Triangle and from the Al Maghtas Triangle to the hotels and Amman tourist beach. Additionally, the main road leading to the Dead Sea will be completely closed from 2 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday.Participants are advised to park at "Park C" near the Dead Sea checkpoint. Partial closure of this area will occur from midnight until 5 a.m., with complete closure from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday.Alternative routes include the King Hussein Bridge, the South Shuna Road, and the road from the sea level point to the Kafrin Dam.Registration remains open at the Run Jordan office in Shmeisani from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Participants can also register online at by April 24 for the ultramarathon.Registration for the children's race, scheduled for May 3 in Al Hussein Gardens, will continue until May 2, catering to ages 6-14.