LIVE MATCH: Kuwait Vs Uzbekistan AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024

Doha, Qatar: Kuwait is gearing up to rejuvenate their hopes of reaching the knockout stages in their upcoming AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 Group D match against Uzbekistan.

The crucial encounter is set for Saturday at Al Janoub Stadium, beginning at 6:30 PM Doha Time a disappointing 3-1 loss to Vietnam, Kuwait, under the guidance of head coach Emilio Peixe, is under pressure to secure a win against Uzbekistan to keep their chances alive for a top two group finish.

On the other side, Uzbekistan is riding high from a strong 2-0 win against Malaysia. With the aim to continue their success, Uzbekistan's coach Timur Kapadze is considering player rotations to ensure the team remains in optimal condition for sustained performance.

90' + 6' GOAL Uzbekistan! Norchaev for the penalty kick he had wasted three minutes ago, latching onto a low cross from Abdirahmatov after a spectacular dribbling effort and firing home from point blank range. Kuwait 0-5 Uzbekistan

90' + 3' PENALTY SAVED!

90' + 2' Another penalty for the Uzbek team after ball handled in the box.

WATCH: Uzbekistan's fourth against Kuwait

86' GOAL Uzbekistan! Kholmatov converts successfully from the spot.

85' Penalty awarded to Uzbekistan

84' VAR check for possible handball in penalty area against Kuwait

70' RED CARD . Kuwait are down to 10 men as Hamad Altaweel's tackle is deemed dangerous-play by the match official.

68' Referee goes for a VAR check for a possible red card on Kuwait's Hamad Altaweel

55' ⚽ Goal! Kuwait U23 0, Uzbekistan U23 3. Hojimat Erkinov (Uzbekistan U23) right footed shot from the centre of the box following a fast break.

49' ⚽ Goal! Kuwait U23 0, Uzbekistan U23 2. Muhammadqodir Hamraliev (Uzbekistan U23) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jasurbek Jaloliddinov with a cross following a set piece situation.

48' Sultan Al Faraj (Kuwait U23) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Second Half begins!

Kuwait 0-1 Uzbekistan

Half Time!

43' Attempt missed. Hojimat Erkinov (Uzbekistan U23) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Ibrokhimkhalil Yuldoshev.

43' Attempt saved. Jasurbek Jaloliddinov (Uzbekistan U23) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the top right corner.

42' Mohsen Ghareeb (Kuwait U23) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

32' ⚽ Goal! Kuwait U23 0, Uzbekistan U23 1. Alibek Davronov (Uzbekistan U23) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Muhammadqodir Hamraliev with a cross.

12' Attempt missed. Ulug'bek Khoshimov (Uzbekistan U23) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

12' Attempt saved. Ulug'bek Khoshimov (Uzbekistan U23) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Hojimat Erkinov with a cross.

5' Attempt missed. Husain Norchaev (Uzbekistan U23) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jasurbek Jaloliddinov with a cross following a set piece situation.

Match begins!