Israel Military Pursues Deadly Raid In West Bank Refugee Camp

Ramallah, April 20 (Petra) -- A deadly Israeli army raid into a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank continued Saturday for the third day in a row, with soldiers arresting dozens and military bulldozers demolishing homes and infrastructure, according to Palestinian sources.The Palestinian Ministry of Health said at least two Palestinians were killed in Nur Shams refugee camp, near Tulkarem, including a child, and four were injured since the raid began on Thursday.But eyewitnesses inside the camp said five young people were killed and that the army was still holding their bodies and preventing ambulances from reaching them.The Israeli army stormed Nur Shams and imposed a siege on the camp as bulldozers deliberately destroyed homes, infrastructure and property, troops searched and ransacked homes and arrested dozens of youth, while many others were interrogated on the spot.