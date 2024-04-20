On The Right Track: Qatar Delivery Riders Shift Gears For Safer Roads

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Marivie Alabanza |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Have you recently seen a row of delivery motorcycles hogging the fast lane or crowding the front line of traffic signals? Not anymore, it seems.

Following a directive from the Ministry of Interior (MoI) urging delivery motorcycle riders to use the right track, many road users have noticed a significant adherence to this rule.

The Ministry's advisory on its social media platforms stressed the importance of using the designated lane to enhance overall road safety and reduce traffic accidents.

“We remind that Article 49 of the Traffic Law obligates motorcycle delivery drivers to use the right lane of the road,” reiterated the MoI, adding that compliance with this regulation is crucial to avoid violations.

In a statement early this year, the Ministry announced that strict monitoring has started to ensure delivery motorcyclists follow the right-lane rule. It added that the violations are monitored through the applied traffic monitoring systems and traffic patrols.

The General Directorate of Traffic further stated that delivery riders must strictly comply to the right lane usage, except when navigating intersections, roundabouts, and crossroads.

Observations along prominent routes indicate a significant decrease in delivery motorcycles occupying the middle and left lanes, marking a positive shift in road behavior as noted by Franz Sarmiento.

"I drive down Salwa and Furousiya Roads on a daily basis, and I've noticed that food delivery bike riders are no longer visible in the fast lane. Previously, you would witness them tailgating or swerving everywhere," the university student told The Peninsula.

"In the past, I believed there had been a number of accidents involving delivery bike riders. Given the high risk of their job, which requires them to be on the road most of the time, it's important that they are reminded to ensure everyone's safety," she added.

Ahmad from Pakistan, a food delivery rider, affirmed his company's commitment to training and reminding riders about traffic regulations. Their app, he said, serves as a handy guide, ensuring riders are well-informed and road-ready.

"From time to time, a traffic rule notification would appear on our mobile app. Whenever the Ministry of Interior issues a traffic law reminder , a similar alert will pop up on our app," he told The Peninsula.

Besides lane discipline, the General Directorate of Traffic announced earlier that delivery riders must also adhere to a set of guidelines outlined in Traffic Law No. 19 of 2007, from fitting delivery boxes to wearing helmets and maintaining proper control of their bikes.