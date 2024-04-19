Steller Energy Discusses Power Projects With Iraqi PM

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani received a delegation from Steller Energy in his residence in Washington, D.C.

The delegation was led by the company's CEO, Mr. Peter Gibson. During the meeting, they discussed mechanisms of cooperation in the electricity sector and reviewed the progress of the company's projects being implemented in Iraq.

Prime Minister Al-Sudani emphasized the need for the company to expedite the completion of projects contracted with the Ministry of Electricity, specifically the combined cycle projects in the power stations of Kirkuk and Al-Sadr City.

Mr. Gibson affirmed the company's readiness to accelerate the completion of the mentioned projects and to engage in the development of diversified energy projects, as well as to work on implementing carbon emission reduction systems.

Stellar Energy has been involved in electricity projects in Iraq - more here .

(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)