Qatar Calls For Urgent International Action To Avert Full-Scale Middle East Conflict

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The State of Qatar has urged the international community to immediately act to defuse the tension and spare the Middle East region the peril of being dragged into a new vortex of conflicts. It urged all parties to de-escalate the situation and exercise maximum restraint, stressing that the worrying developments that have been unfolding in the region during the past days underscore, Qatar's repeated warning of the peril of the spillover of conflict, unless the bloodshed in the Gaza Strip is ceased.

This came in the statement of State of Qatar delivered by the Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations HE Sheikha Alya Ahmad bin Saif Al Thani before the meeting of the quarterly open debate on "The situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

The situation in the Gaza Strip amounts to an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe and the State of Qatar reiterates its condemnation of all forms of targeting the civilians and civic facilities, including the collective punishment, deprivation of food and essential services, using starvation as a weapon and attempts of forced displacement of residents conducted by the de facto occupation power, Her Excellency pointed out.

She underlined that the State of Qatar warns of the humanitarian and security consequences of these practices and rejects any military operation launched by the occupation forces in Rafah city, stating that the status quo precipitates the full respect of the international law, the international humanitarian law, and the international human rights law, in addition to taking all essential steps to end the humanitarian catastrophe and stave off famine.

HE Sheikha Alya Ahmad bin Saif Al Thani pointed out that such matter requires unhindered delivery of large-scale humanitarian aid immediately and safely, adding that the humanitarian actors emphasize that the only way for that is to reach an immediate ceasefire.

Her Excellency reiterate that the State of Qatar's welcoming for the adoption of the resolution No. 2728 by the UN Security Council which calls for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip culminating in a durable ceasefire, emphasizing that this has been the longstanding diplomatic endeavors of the State of Qatar. She asserted that the resolution remains binding under the charter, and it behooves the international community and the UN Security Council to ensure the enforcement of the international law away from double standards.

HE Sheikha Alya Ahmad bin Saif Al Thani stressed that it is imperative to implement the ruling rendered by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on taking ample steps by Israel to prevent the commission of genocide in Gaza and ensuring the flow of assistance and essential services, pointing out that the UN Security Council in its resolution No. 2728 recognized the constant diplomatic efforts being pursued by the State of Qatar, the Arab Republic of Egypt and the United States of America.

She stressed that the state of Qatar still gives foremost priority to these efforts at the highest levels, confirming that the efforts have had concrete results in alleviating the humanitarian plight facing the residents in Gaza and the detainees from both sides.

Her Excellency emphasized that the State of Qatar will never hesitate to keep pursuing its efforts in expediting the negotiation in pursuit of releasing the detainees, ensuring the flow of adequate humanitarian aid and reaching a durable ceasefire, underscoring the significance of the unceasing de-escalation in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem and compelling the occupation authority to halt its crimes, abusing the rights of Palestinians, confiscating their lands and expanding the illegitimate settlement.

She underscored the need for maintaining the historical and legal status quo of Jerusalem and the Islamic and Christian sacred places, reiterating the State of Qatar's condemnation of the Israeli systematic campaign of targeting UNRWA agency. Her Excellency stressed that its essential to provide sufficient funds for UNRWA, pointing out that the State of Qatar has elevated its fund allocated to UNRWA to USD25 million to be further added to the previous contributions.

The State of Qatar has sent thousands of tons of urgent aid to the Palestinians in Gaza on 93 aircraft through El Arish Airport, in addition to evacuating the 22nd batch of wounded Palestinians to be treated in Doha, as there is a Qatari medical crew currently operating in El Arish to treat the wounded, Her Excellency highlighted.

In conclusion, HE Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations Sheikha Alya Ahmad bin Saif Al Thani pointed out that the only guarantee for achieving a sustainable peace lies in an enduring agreement for ceasefire that leads to serious talks, alongside a political process that generates a comprehensive, just and enduring settlement for the Palestinian question in accordance with the international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative based on the two-state principle that ensures the establishment of the independent Palestinian statehood on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, that would see the Palestinian brothers regain their full unalienable rights and enable the State of Palestine to have the designation of the member state in the United Nations.

