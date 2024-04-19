Cairo Sounds Alarm About Regional Conflict Spillover

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, April 19 (KUNA) -- Egypt on Friday voiced extreme concern about the lingering escalation between Iran and the Israeli occupation, cautiong against the fallout of regional conflict spillover.

In a press statement, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry called for maximum self-restraint and absolute compliance with international law and the United Nations (UN) Charter in the aftermath of today's reported Israeli attacks on Iran.

Egypt, however, vowed that it would step up communication with all involved international parties to contain the ongoing escalation in the region, it added.

Iranian TV reported earlier in the day that strong explosions had rattled the country's province of Esfahan, but its nuclear facilities were not affected. (end)

