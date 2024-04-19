Environment-Tech Sector In India Raised $7.3 Billion In Funding To Date

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 19 (IANS) The environment-tech sector in India has raised $7.3 billion in total funding to date, a report showed on Friday.
The country's environmental technology funding saw substantial growth between 2018 and 2022, surging from $0.23 billion to $2.47 billion, as per data by Tracxn, a leading market intelligence platform.
India's share in global funding was 7 per cent in 2022, the highest since 2011.
Environment tech funding in the country peaked in 2022 at $2.47 billion. However, it experienced a decline to $1.68 billion in 2023, a 32 per cent decrease from 2022.
As of the first three months of 2024, the funding stands at $0.24 billion.
Despite the global increase in funding, India's share remained consistently low, ranging from 0 per cent to 7 per cent. Bengaluru ($2.7 billion) tops the list in this space in terms of all-time city-wise funding, followed by Delhi ($1.2 billion) and Mumbai ($942 million).
"This space has seen 14 initial public offerings (IPOs) and 25 acquisitions to date. Only five companies reported more than $100 million rounds in 2023," the findings showed.
One unicorn has also emerged in India in this space -- Ola Electric.
MENAFN19042024000231011071ID1108115312
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.