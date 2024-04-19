FM Bayramov Has Telephone Conversation With His Palestinian Counterpart

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



On April 19, 2024, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister, JeyhunBayramov, had a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister ofthe State of Palestine, as well as the Minister of Foreign Affairsand Palestinians Living Abroad, Mohammad Mustafa, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

The Foreign Ministry noted that, during the telephoneconversation, the current issues of bilateral and multilateralcooperation between Azerbaijan and Palestine, as well as thesituation in Gaza, were discussed.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov congratulated Prime Minister MohammadMustafa on his appointment to this important position. The PrimeMinister, in turn, sincerely congratulated Azerbaijan on theoccasion of the chairmanship of the 29th session of the Conferenceof the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change(COP29).

Political, economic, cultural, humanitarian, etc. relationsbetween the two countries, the existence of a bilateral andmultilateral cooperation agenda, and mutual support within theframework of regional and international organisations were notedwith satisfaction.

It was brought to attention that Azerbaijan has always supportedthe "two-state solution" of the Palestinian issue according tointernational legal norms, including the relevant resolutions ofthe UN Security Council, and has taken practical steps in thisdirection at the national level, including during the period ofchairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement, in the field ofeliminating the consequences of the conflict.

The assistance of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Palestine in theamount of 2 million US dollars provided by the United NationsOrganisation for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), aswell as the availability of training programs for Palestinianstudents and diplomats, was noted with satisfaction.

During the telephone conversation, other bilateral and regionalissues of mutual interest were exchanged.