Country Needs A Strong Government For Growth, Says PM Modi In MP

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, April 19 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that India needs to have a strong government, especially at a time when the world has been facing a war-like situation.

The world has witnessed the Israel-Hamas conflict, Russia-Ukraine war, and the recent Iran-Israel tensions, with concerns emerging from many sections over their impact on global peace and stability.

Speaking at a rally in the Damoh Parliamentary constituency in Madhya Pradesh, PM Modi said a strong government can take the country towards growth, and the development in the last 10 years is an indicator of that.

The polling in the Damoh Lok Sabha seat in the Bundelkhand region will be held in the second phase of polling on April 26.

"During the Covid pandemic, lakhs of Indian citizens were stuck in different parts of the world, and they were all brought to their homes safely," PM Modi said.

"Wherever Indian citizens face problems, be it during Covid pandemic, or in war-struck countries, I have made it sure that every citizen of the country returns home safely. It could happen because you (people) had elected a strong government. India needs a strong government in such a scenario," PM Modi said.

Targeting the Congress, PM Modi said the party had been in power for the last several decades but their primary priority was to add up to the bank balance.