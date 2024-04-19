Top Events Of The Day: Voting For Lok Sabha Elections Begins, Wipro Q4 Results, PM Modi To Hold Rally In UP And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Top Events of the Day: Phase one voting for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 starts today. PM Narendra Modi will address rallies in western Uttar Pradesh. Faalcon Concepts' IPO price band has been fixed at ₹62 per share; the SME IPO will open today.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 phase one voting on April 19: The Election Commission of India (ECI) released the data for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 phase one voting, which will take place on April 19. Voting will take place for 102 Lok Sabha seats. A total of 16.63 crore voters will vote in 1.87 lakh polling stations to post Q4 results today: Wipro is expected to report muted earnings for the fourth quarter of FY24 amid a weak demand environment. The IT services major will announce its Q4 results today, April 19 Modi to address rallies in western Uttar Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have an intensive campaign blitzkrieg in the western region of Uttar Pradesh. The campaign trail will feature multiple rallies and roadshows over seven days, kicking off from Amroha on April 19 already addressed three rallies in the region, covering the cities of Meerut, Saharanpur, and Pilibhit, the Prime Minister's public meetings are in high demand from BJP-NDA candidates. Modi is slated to hold at least four more rallies and a roadshow in Amroha, a constituency scheduled to vote in the second phase on April 26, Amroha is among the 16 Lok Sabha seats the BJP lost in the 2019 elections, making it a critical battleground for the party. The Prime Minister's intensive campaign push underscores the importance the BJP places on regaining ground in western Uttar Pradesh weather update for April 19: The weather monitoring agency has predicted heatwave conditions in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Rajasthan between April 16 and 19. Further, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu will also witness a heatwave until April 18. The mercury is expected to cross the 40 degrees Celsius mark in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar Concepts IPO price band fixed at ₹62 per share; SME IPO to open on April 19: Faalcon Concepts Ltd. is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on April 19 to raise a little over ₹12 crore from primary markets. Faalcon Concepts deals with planning, designing, fabricating, and installing façade systems issues travel advisory amid record rainfall in Dubai: IndiGo airline issued a travel advisory to passengers on Thursday night due to bad weather conditions in Dubai caused by heavy rainfall in the Gulf nation a message on X (formerly Twitter), the airline said, \"#6ETravelAdvisory: Flights to/from #Dubai are impacted due to Airport restrictions and operational challenges caused by bad weather. Please keep a track of your flight status at before leaving for the airport\".As heavy rain lashed the Gulf nation, the Indian Embassy in Dubai emphasised on Thursday that they are in constant touch with UAE authorities and airlines, facilitating connections between stranded Indian passengers and their families shares face worst week in 19 months on US rate cut woes, geopolitical concerns: Australian shares fell on Friday in broad-based selling and were set for their worst week in 19 months, as geopolitical concerns and uncertainty over the US interest rate cut timeline kept investors cautious S&P/ASX 200 index fell 1% to 7,568.60 by 0031 GMT, with energy and mining stocks leading the declines. The index has declined 2.9% so far this week in what would be its worst week since early September 2022 Bank asks Pakistan govt to make tax reforms, remove exemptions on duties and sales tax: The World Bank has asked the Pakistani government to make tax reforms and remove the exemptions on duties and sales tax, Pakistan-based ARY News reported its report released on Pakistan, the World Bank advised the Pakistani government of the urgent need for tax system reforms and the removal of sales tax exemptions to promote economic and social improvement, according to ARY News report to the report, the World Bank asked the Pakistani government to create a national policy for child development, called for reducing subsidies on energy and other commodities, and suggested that the Pakistani government reallocate these funds towards public welfare initiatives.

