Four Gov't Officials Killed In Terrorist Attack In NW Pakistan

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ISLAMABAD, Apr 19 (NNN-APP) – Four officials of Pakistan Customs were killed, and two other people injured, in a terrorist attack in the country's north-west Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, yesterday, police officials said.

Unknown assailants, riding motorcycles, opened fire on the vehicle of an anti-smuggling squad of the Pakistan Customs, during a routine patrol in the Saggu area of the district, killing four officials, while injuring two passersby, Muhammad Adnan, a senior police official from Dera Ismail Khan Police, said.

He said that, the customs officials' vehicle collided with several other vehicles before veering off the road, following the shooting, adding that, passersby got injured due to the collision of vehicles, with one of them sustaining critical injuries.

Following the incident, police, security forces and rescue workers rushed to the site and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital in the district.

The attackers fled the scene after the attack. Police have launched an operation in the surrounding areas to arrest the fleeing perpetrators.– NNN-APP