AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Leaves ED Office After 13-Hour Questioning In Money Laundering Case

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 19 (IANS) AAP legislator Amanatullah Khan left the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in the national capital post-midnight on Friday after over 13 hours of questioning in a money laundering case linked to the Delhi Waqf Board, sources said.

This comes days after the Supreme Court refused to entertain his plea seeking anticipatory bail.

"The AAP MLA had arrived at the ED office at 11 a.m. on Thursday after he was directed by the Supreme Court to join the probe," said the sources.

The Supreme Court, in its April 15 order where it refused any relief to Khan, had voiced its displeasure over the MLA skipping ED summonses.

"Repeated summons were issued and you did not appear. That's wrong. How can we condone that?" the bench told his advocate.

The sources said that Khan was allowed to leave after questioning, however, he can be summoned again to join the probe.

Earlier, the ED had moved the Rouse Avenue Court against the AAP MLA for non-compliance with its summons alleging that Khan, previously a witness, later became an accused in the case, is evading investigation.