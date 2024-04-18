IMF calls for fiscal restraint amid rising global public debt

(MENAFN) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has issued a stark warning, emphasizing the urgent need for countries to exercise fiscal discipline and replenish their financial reserves. The IMF's admonition comes amidst a concerning surge in global public debt, primarily driven by the two largest economies, the United States and China. This escalating debt burden not only poses challenges for these economic powerhouses but also reverberates across many other nations due to the resultant pressure on interest rates.



In its latest financial monitoring report, the IMF highlights that the year 2024 is poised to witness an unprecedented number of general elections worldwide, raising apprehensions regarding countries' fiscal policies. Historically, governments tend to ramp up spending and reduce taxes during election years, exacerbating fiscal strains. The IMF notes that 88 countries, encompassing more than half of the world's population, have either conducted or are slated to hold national elections in 2024. Notably, the United States is gearing up for its presidential elections in November, while India has already commenced its voting process. Other nations such as Taiwan, Portugal, Russia, and Turkey have also completed their electoral cycles.



While acknowledging some improvements in the global economic outlook over the past six months, the IMF underscores that many countries continue to grapple with elevated debt levels and fiscal deficits. This challenge is compounded by the backdrop of rising interest rates and dimming growth prospects in the medium term. Consequently, the imperative for fiscal prudence and prudent financial management is more pressing than ever, as nations navigate the complexities of an uncertain economic landscape.

