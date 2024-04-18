Gasoline Prices Rise On Friday

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Fuel price increases will happen Friday April 19 at 6am.
95 octane gasoline
will rise two cents per liter, 91 octane gasoline
will
also increase its price by one cent, and Low sulfur diesel will increase its price by one cent.
It was reported that these prices will remain in effect until 5:59am next Friday, May 3 by
The National Secretariat of Energy.
MENAFN18042024000218011062ID1108109604
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.