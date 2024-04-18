Gasoline Prices Rise On Friday

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Fuel price increases will happen Friday April 19 at 6am.

95 octane gasoline

will rise two cents per liter, 91 octane gasoline

will

also increase its price by one cent, and Low sulfur diesel will increase its price by one cent.

It was reported that these prices will remain in effect until 5:59am next Friday, May 3 by

The National Secretariat of Energy.



