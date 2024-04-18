Indonesia Volcano: Dramatic Videos Of Lava Spewing Surface; Evacuations, Airport Closure Ordered (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Indonesian Transport Ministry has taken swift action in response to the recent eruption of Mount Ruang, ordering to close Sam Ratulangi International Airport in Manado city. This development comes after the volcano erupted five times in rapid succession, unleashing a torrent of volcanic ash and posing a significant threat to air travel safety.

Head of the airport authority office, Ambar Suryoko, stressed the necessity of the closure to safeguard passengers and aircraft. Located over 100 kilometers away, Mount Ruang has unleashed a series of explosive eruptions, sending plumes of ash and debris soaring skyward.

This eruption was particularly dramatic, with a fiery-red lava, incandescent rock, and ash reaching heights of up to three kilometers. The event was captured in harrowing detail on social media, with videos showing residents fleeing from the advancing ash cloud.

In response to this, authorities have initiated large-scale evacuations, with over 800 people relocated from high-risk areas. The evacuation zone has been expanded following a heightened alert status issued by the volcanology agency. Heruningtyas Desi Purnamasari, an agency official, stressed the importance of remaining vigilant, citing the ongoing risk of further eruptions.

Reports of falling rocks and ash damaging homes have prompted additional safety measures, including the evacuation of a nearby hospital. The closure of Sam Ratulangi International Airport has disrupted air travel, with Air Asia cancelling flights to nine airports in East Malaysia and Brunei due to safety concerns.

As authorities work to mitigate the impact of the eruption, efforts are underway to evacuate residents from at-risk areas, including neighboring islands. Abdul Muhari, spokesperson for the disaster mitigation agency, highlighted the urgency of the situation, indicating that approximately 1,500 people require immediate evacuation, with thousands more potentially affected.

Meanwhile, officials have issued warnings of a possible tsunami triggered by the collapse of parts of Mount Ruang into the ocean. The devastating potential of such an event was demonstrated in 1871 when a previous eruption resulted in a tsunami claiming the lives of hundreds.