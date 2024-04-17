2024 EMEA Consultancies Of The Year: Winners Revealed

(MENAFN- PRovoke) Edelman has won Large Regional Consultancy of the Year honours at the 2024 EMEA SABRE Awards, which took place in London last night. The award caps the second time that the world's biggest PR firm has won EMEA Network of the Year honours in the past three years.



Edelman prevailed over a shortlist that also featured last year's winner Hill & Knowlton, along with BCW, Ketchum and Weber Shandwick. During a tough year for the industry in general, Edelman's impressive EMEA growth of 8% was led by strong showings from its Middle East, UK and financial operations, alongside continued excellent performance from its innovation, digital and creative teams.



Havas Red was named winner of the Midsize Network of the Year category, ahead of Allison, Finn Partners, Porter Novelli, and SEC Newgate.



In addition to H+K and Golin, a further 18 firms were selected for Consultancy of the Year

honours,

following unrivalled independent analysis of the region's best firms, across

geographic categories and in specific disciplines.



Analysis of all Winers and Finalists can be found below and here .



Regional

Consultancies of the Year (Large):

BCW

Edelman

Ketchum

Hill & Knowlton

Weber Shandwick



Regional

Consultancies of the Year (Midsize):

Allison

Finn Partners

Havas Red

Porter Novelli

SEC Newgate



Geographic



Africa Consultancies of the Year:

BCW

DNA Brand Architects

Flow Communications

Magna Carta

Razor



CEE

Consultancies of the Year:

Ewing

Grayling

Hill & Knowlton

MSL

United Partners



DACH Consultancies of the Year:



Edelman

Ketchum

Kirchoff | Team Farner

MSL

WE



France Consultancies of the Year:



Hopscotch Groupe

Jin

Monet + Associés

Ogilvy PR

Weber Shandwick



Iberia Consultancies of the Year:



Atrevia

Canela

Evercom

LLYC

Torres y Carrera



Mediterranean Consultancies of the Year:

Action Global

Bpress

INC

OPRG Italy

V&O



Middle East Consultancies of the Year:

APCO Worldwide

Edelman

Hanover

Hill & Knowlton

Weber Shandwick



Nordic Consultancies of the Year:

Aura Group

Spotlight

Trigger Oslo



UK Consultancies of the Year:



Golin

Headland

Ketchum

Ogilvy

Weber Shandwick



Specialist



Consumer Consultancies of the Year:

The Academy

Manifest

Splendid Communications

Smarts

Tin Man



Corporate Consultancies of the Year:



Boldt

MHP

Seesame

Seven Hills

Woodrow



Creative Consultancies of the Year:



Cirkle

Hope&Glory

Retroviral

The Romans

W Communications



Digital Consultancies of the Year:



BCW

Clockwork

Coolr

Third City

The 10 Group



Financial Consultancies of the Year

Drofa

Edelman Smithfield

Team Farner



Healthcare Consultancies of the Year:



Aurora Communications

GCI Health

Virgo Health

Weber Shandwick



Public Affairs Consultancies of the Year:

Grayling

Rud Pedersen

SEC Newgate

Whyte Corporate Affairs



Technology Consultancies of the Year:

AxiCom

Brands2Life

Fight or Flight

WE Communications

Wildfire



New Consultancies of the Year:

Delphi

The Flywheelers

The Heard

The Tilton Consultancy

