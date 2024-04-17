2024 EMEA Consultancies Of The Year: Winners Revealed

(MENAFN- PRovoke) Edelman has won Large Regional Consultancy of the Year honours at the 2024 EMEA SABRE Awards, which took place in London last night. The award caps the second time that the world's biggest PR firm has won EMEA Network of the Year honours in the past three years.
Edelman prevailed over a shortlist that also featured last year's winner Hill & Knowlton, along with BCW, Ketchum and Weber Shandwick. During a tough year for the industry in general, Edelman's impressive EMEA growth of 8% was led by strong showings from its Middle East, UK and financial operations, alongside continued excellent performance from its innovation, digital and creative teams.
Havas Red was named winner of the Midsize Network of the Year category, ahead of Allison, Finn Partners, Porter Novelli, and SEC Newgate.
In addition to H+K and Golin, a further 18 firms were selected for Consultancy of the Year
honours,
following unrivalled independent analysis of the region's best firms, across
geographic categories and in specific disciplines.
Analysis of all Winers and Finalists can be found below and here .
Regional
Consultancies of the Year (Large):
BCW
Edelman
Ketchum
Hill & Knowlton
Weber Shandwick
Regional
Consultancies of the Year (Midsize):
Allison
Finn Partners
Havas Red
Porter Novelli
SEC Newgate
Geographic
Africa Consultancies of the Year:
BCW
DNA Brand Architects
Flow Communications
Magna Carta
Razor
CEE
Consultancies of the Year:
Ewing
Grayling
Hill & Knowlton
MSL
United Partners
DACH Consultancies of the Year:
Edelman
Ketchum
Kirchoff | Team Farner
MSL
WE
France Consultancies of the Year:
Hopscotch Groupe
Jin
Monet + Associés
Ogilvy PR
Weber Shandwick
Iberia Consultancies of the Year:
Atrevia
Canela
Evercom
LLYC
Torres y Carrera
Mediterranean Consultancies of the Year:
Action Global
Bpress
INC
OPRG Italy
V&O
Middle East Consultancies of the Year:
APCO Worldwide
Edelman
Hanover
Hill & Knowlton
Weber Shandwick
Nordic Consultancies of the Year:
Aura Group
Spotlight
Trigger Oslo
UK Consultancies of the Year:
Golin
Headland
Ketchum
Ogilvy
Weber Shandwick
Specialist
Consumer Consultancies of the Year:
The Academy
Manifest
Splendid Communications
Smarts
Tin Man
Corporate Consultancies of the Year:
Boldt
MHP
Seesame
Seven Hills
Woodrow
Creative Consultancies of the Year:
Cirkle
Hope&Glory
Retroviral
The Romans
W Communications
Digital Consultancies of the Year:
BCW
Clockwork
Coolr
Third City
The 10 Group
Financial Consultancies of the Year
Drofa
Edelman Smithfield
Team Farner
Healthcare Consultancies of the Year:
Aurora Communications
GCI Health
Virgo Health
Weber Shandwick
Public Affairs Consultancies of the Year:
Grayling
Rud Pedersen
SEC Newgate
Whyte Corporate Affairs
Technology Consultancies of the Year:
AxiCom
Brands2Life
Fight or Flight
WE Communications
Wildfire
New Consultancies of the Year:
Delphi
The Flywheelers
The Heard
The Tilton Consultancy
