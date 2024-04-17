68,561 People Exercise Home Voting In Rajasthan

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, April 17 (IANS) As many as 68,561 people have so far availed of the home voting facility in Rajasthan.

Of them, 52,521 were voters above the age of 85, and 16,040 were those in the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) category.

Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said that forms of 76,068 such eligible voters have been approved for 25 Lok Sabha constituencies. These include 58,659 senior citizens and 17,409 PwD. Special polling teams are going to the homes of such voters and getting them to vote through postal ballots with complete secrecy.

The process for home voting in the first phase Lok Sabha constituencies went on from April 5 to 13. For those who were absent due to some reason, home voting was held again between April 15 and 16.

Voting for the second phase is being run from April 14 to April 21. So far, 68,561 voters have voted in both phases. Till now, 938 voters could not vote due to death and 1,590 voters were absent.

The remaining 4,979 voters of the second phase will cast their votes in the remaining days. In case of absence, the opportunity to vote will be given again on April 22 and 23, he added.