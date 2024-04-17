Laura Wolvaardt Hits Fourth Fastest Women’S ODI Hundred Against Sri Lanka

(MENAFN- IANS) Potchefstroom, April 17 (IANS) Laura Wolvaardt slammed the highest score of 184 not out by a South African woman in One Day International cricket history (ODI) in the bilateral series against Sri Lanka women's in the third ODI.

The opener smashed an unbeaten 184 surpassing Johmari Logetnberg's record of 153, to take South Africa to 301 in the final ODI of the series. Wolvaardt, who had made a hundred in the T20I leg of the tour, also smashed a century in the second ODI in Kimberley on Saturday.

Wolvaardt's 184* is also the fourth-highest individual score in women's ODIs. Wolvaardt also broke the record for most runs in an innings with boundaries in ODIs for South African women. Wolvaardt with the help of 23 fours and 4 maximums scored 116 runs with boundaries going past Lizelle Lee's 82.