Three Held For Robbing, Killing Cab Driver After Road-Rage In Delhi

New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) Three persons, including a woman, have been arrested for robbing and killing a 36-year-old cab driver near Red Fort in Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

The accused had also shot at a passerby, who witnessed the whole incident.

Three of the four accused were identified as Anita a.k.a Ruksar (28), Sajid ((19), Salman (24).

Sharing the details, police said information was received from LNJP hospital on Monday at 1.50 a.m. that Mohammad Shaqib, a resident of Zakir Nagar, had been admitted after receiving gunshot wounds, along with one Luv Khush (15), a resident of Palwal.

"During treatment, Shaqib, who had suffered a gunshot injury in his upper abdomen, had succumbed to his injuries," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) M. K. Meena said, adding that Khush is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

During the probe, it was revealed that around 12.00 a.m., a car collided with an e-rickshaw at the Chatta Rail Red light.

"The e-rickshaw overturned, leading to an altercation between the car driver and the rickshaw driver. Bystanders intervened, resulting in three men assaulting the car driver, stealing his mobile phone, and pickpocketing cash from the rickshaw driver," said the DCP.

Amid the commotion, a scooty rider shot Shaqib, the cab driver, and fired towards the gathered public, injuring a bystander. The assailants fled, with two men and a woman on the scooty heading towards Old Delhi Railway Station, while the third person escaped in the crowd.

"Through CCTV analysis, the scooty's number used by the assailant was identified, but upon verification, it was discovered that the assailant had equipped the scooty with a duplicate number," said the DCP.

The accused were observed taking an auto-rickshaw, prompting authorities to question auto-rickshaw drivers for leads, which led to discrete information about their possible destination in the Shastri Nagar area.

"During the investigation, it was revealed that the woman seen in the CCTV footage was the sister of one Sunita, a resident of Yamuna Bazar who had relocated to Loni and had been previously arrested in an attempt to murder case," said the DCP.

The inquiries and local data revealed that Sunita used to reside in Ansar Vihar, Loni, with her family.

"Raids were carried out in Ansar Vihar, Loni, in search of Sunita, unveiling the fact that she had passed away around six months ago, and her mother and sister, Anita, were residing in Bawana. This led to further investigations with technical surveillance, eventually pinpointing Anita and her mother's whereabouts in the Khajuri Khas area following raids conducted in Bawana," said the DCP.

Finally, Anita was apprehended in the Khajuri Khas area along with one Sajid.

"Anita and Sajid were interrogated, and they disclosed the involvement of Salman and another individual from Loni, Ghaziabad, in the offence. Salman was subsequently apprehended, and efforts are being made to locate the other absconding person," the DCP added.