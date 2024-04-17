Volkswagen Abu Dhabi extends Ramadan offers due to popular demand

(MENAFN- Houbara Communicatons) Abu Dhabi & Al Ain 17 April 2024— Volkswagen Abu Dhabi has announced the extension of its Ramadan offers due to popular customer demand throughout the Holy Month. Originally set to end on April 9th 2024, the deals will now be available until the 31st May.



"This Ramadan, the combination of attractive prices and comprehensive benefits have resonated with our customers, and we have experienced an increased demand for Volkswagen models, particularly the 7-seater Teramont and the new 2024 Touareg. We’ve extended these offers to provide our customers with added value benefits across our portfolio of products, ensuring that there is an unmissable deal for everyone,” commented Jordan Walker, General Manager, Volkswagen Abu Dhabi.



The extended Ramadan offers provide customers the opportunity to still drive home a Volkswagen this Summer, and benefit from great savings and added value, including a complimentary 5-year unlimited mileage warranty, 5-year service plan, 5-year roadside assistance for complete peace of mind, and free registration and insurance for the first year.



These benefits are available on the full range of Volkswagen models, including the sophisticated and innovative new Touareg available from AED 3,165 per month, the iconic Golf GTI from AED 2,460 per month, the high-performance Golf R from AED 3,135 per month, the dynamic T-Roc from AED 1,695 per month, the spacious family-friendly Tiguan from AED 1,770 per month, and the all-new 7-seater Teramont from AED 2,835 per month.







