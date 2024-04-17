Azerbaijan To Increase Number Of High Schools, Gymnasiums In All Regions, Says Minister

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Read more

On April 17, the opening ceremony of the XIII RepublicCompetition "Scientists of Tomorrow" was held, Azernews reports.

Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev, deputies, aswell as state institutions, management staff of privateenterprises, and other guests took part in the event.

Fuad Garayev, deputy director of the Institute of Education,project director, presented a report on the statistical indicatorsof the competition and gave detailed information about theregistered, accepted, and evaluated projects in 8 directions.

"The promotion work carried out in the country within theframework of preparations for COP29 is bearing fruit in secondaryschools as well. As a result, the number of projects related toecology and the environment submitted to the competition hasincreased significantly compared to last year. Out of 652 projectsregistered for the "Scientists of Tomorrow" competition, 113 havewon the right to participate in the exhibition," he added.

Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev and DeputyMinister of Youth and Sports Indira Hajiyeva also wished success tothe students participating in the competition.

He noted that a student's success or failure should not have anyeffect on their reputation.

"We cannot treat students based on whether they succeed orfail", he said. He noted that now students are really chosen in agood way. 15-20 years ago, so many young people could not beadmitted to international universities.

"Sports and creativity competitions will be organised among theschools of the Republic. Starting this year, we are taking stepstogether with the Ministry of Youth and Sports. Our goal is toreveal other skills in students and identify their talents, we want to increase the number of schools with a focuson sports and culture," the minister emphasised.

He also touched on the sports and gymnastics topics in hisspeech.

"We aim to increase the number of high schools and gymnasiums inall regions," he added.

The minister noted that educational institutions of this typeshould be established not only in Baku and Sumgait, but in allregions of the country:

"In the future, at least 2-3 vocational high schools shouldoperate in each region."

It should be noted that during the next two days of the"Scientists of Tomorrow" competition, scientific research projectsof students in 8 areas (mathematics, physics and astronomy,chemistry, biology, medicine and health, ecology and environmentalmanagement, engineering, and computer sciences) will be evaluated addition, schoolchildren selected from among the winners willrepresent our country at the exhibition held in the UnitedStates.

The purpose of the competition is to identify talented studentswith scientific research and creative potential, to develop skillssuch as critical thinking, problem solving, time management, publicspeaking, and communication, to expand relations between highereducation institutions, scientific organisations, and generaleducation schools, as well as to develop similar interests amongstudents. to ensure networking with peers.