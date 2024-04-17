Is Kate Middleton's Situation More Serious Than We Have Thought? Prince William Not Willing To...

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Amid the ongoing cancer treatment of Kate Middleton, it has become more challenging for Prince William to assist King Charles III in performing his duties. After the disclosure about Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis, the Princess of Wales has chosen to stay away from public scrutiny.
It is not just Kate Middleton, Prince William is also away from public events and gatherings as he prefers to remain with his wife during her tough time. According to media reports, the Prince of Wales would not be able to replace King Charles III at the biennial Commonwealth Heads of Government Meetings (CHOGM).(More to come)
MENAFN17042024007365015876ID1108105145
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.