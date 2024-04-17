JTB Wins Best Foreign Marketing Campaign Award In Greece

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 17 (Petra) -- The Jordan Tourism Board (JTB) has been honored with the award for the Best Foreign Marketing Campaign in Greece. This accolade was announced during the Tourism Awards 2024 ceremony organized by the Greek Tourism Association and supported by the Greek Ministry of Tourism.In a statement on Wednesday, JTB Director-General Abdul Razzaq Arabiyat expressed his satisfaction with the achievement, highlighting the board's success in fulfilling its promotional objectives. He emphasized the importance of this recognition, noting how it validates the effectiveness of the board's strategic plans and its ability to attract tourists.Arabiyat pointed out that the JTB has consistently demonstrated its commitment to promoting Jordan's unique tourism offerings on a global scale. He described the award as a culmination of the board's continuous efforts to excel in the highly competitive tourism industry, both locally and internationally.The Director-General further elaborated on how the award serves as a testament to the board's dedication to excellence, particularly in crafting promotional materials and campaigns tailored to specific target markets.