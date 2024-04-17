Keung To Trams Return! Keungshow Hkfanclub Sponsor Free Tram Rides For All On 30 April To Celebrate Keung To's 25Th Birthday

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 April 2024 - The upcoming 30 April is not just any Tuesday, it's the birthday of Keung To, a member of the popular Cantonpop group Mirror! Upholding the idol's wish to take on more social responsibilities and spread positive energy, "KeungShow HKFanClub" (Fan Club) is going to collaborate with Hong Kong Tramways Limited (Tramways) for the third consecutive year to arrange a Free Tram Ride day. On that day, everyone can enjoy unlimited free rides on all passenger trams and celebrate together.







Five "Keung To Trams" #47, #80, #140, #158, and #171 have been on the roads since 3 April to spread birthday cheers throughout the city. Three different designs have been specially adapted for these five trams, welcoming the public to hop onboard and Fly me to the moon to the moon to the moon (lyrics from Keung To's popular song "Dark Moon") together.



It is the third consecutive year for the Fan Club to sponsor 4.30 Free Tram Ride. The "Keung Candies" welcome all citizens to enjoy free tram journeys and enjoy the Keung To birthday themed spots at "Keung To Bay" (Causeway Bay). Be captivated by the large-scale birthday support banners on the exteriors of Causeway Place and Island Beverley, and head to Windsor House for more photos with the mascots of Little Keung Keung and Little To To, dressed up as ocean princes. Additionally, Happy Yarn at LAFORET is hosting "Little Keung To Peach" charity knitting workshops, with LAFORET distributing "Shining Keung To" limited edition collection cards in the mall. Everybody is welcome to explore around the "Keung To Bay" and celebrate Keung To's birthday together.

















Three different "Keung To Trams" will appear randomly on different routes at different times throughout April to provide regular passenger carrying services.

Whether Being There, Rain or Shine (popular song of Keung To) , sunny days or Dark Moon (another popular song of Keung To), Tramways is delighted to collaborate with the fans to spread simple love (lyrics from Keung To's popular song "What the Work Says") and make a positive impact on society together.

















