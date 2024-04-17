Met Predicts More Rains In J&K

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Weather department here has forecast“widespread light to moderate rain and thunders” on April 18 and 19 even as night temperatures recorded a rise at most places in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.
“On April 18-19, generally cloudy weather with light to moderate rain and light snow over higher reaches is expected at most places with thunder/lightning during April 18 evening to April 19 late evening/night,” a meteorological department official said, as per news agency GNS .ADVERTISEMENT
He said on weekend, light rain is expected at scattered places while from April 21-25, generally dry weather is expected but at the same time afternoon thundershower activity at isolated places can't be ruled out.
Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a minimum of 9.4°C against 7.6°C on the previous night and it was 1.5°C above normal for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.
Qazigund recorded a minimum of 6.2°C against 7.4°C on the previous night and it was 0.3°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said. Read Also No Flood Threat In Kashmir: Officials Incessant Rains: Schools Upto 8th Standard To Remain Closed In Kupwara Today
Pahalgam recorded a low of 2.1°C against 8.1°C on the previous night and it was 1.3°C below normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.
Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 7.0°C against 6.9°C on the previous night and it was 0.5°C above normal, the official said.
Kupwara town recorded a low of 7.0°C against 6.4°C on the previous night and it was 0.6°C below normal there, the official said.
Gulmarg recorded a low of 1.6°C against 0.4°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 0.7°C for the famous skiing resort in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.
Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 16.3°C and it was below normal by 3.6°C for the winter capital of J&K.
Banihal recorded a low of 11.8°C, Batote 11.5°C and Bhaderwah 7.8°C, he added.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN17042024000215011059ID1108104182
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.