President Ilham Aliyev Receives CICA Secretary General

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev hasreceived Secretary General of the Conference on Interaction andConfidence Building Measures in Asia Kairat Sarybay, Azernews reports.
Will be updated
MENAFN17042024000195011045ID1108104164
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.