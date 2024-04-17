Shura Council Participates In IRENA Legislators Forum

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Abu Dhabi: The Shura Council participated in the 9th International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) Legislators Forum, held in the Emirati capital under the theme“Building Blocks for a Renewable Future: Accelerating Progress Towards the COP28 Pledge.”

Their Excellencies Shura Council Members Ali bin Ahmad Al Kaabi and Mohammed bin Omar Al Mannai represented the council at the forum.

The event was an occasion for policy makers, civil society, and the public and private sectors to discuss ways to create the appropriate conditions for the advancement of renewable energy sources.

Participants also tackled enhancing energy sustainability efforts and decentralized renewable energy solutions, among other topics.

IRENA is a lead global intergovernmental agency for energy transformation that serves as the principal platform for international cooperation, supports countries in their energy transitions, and provides state of the art data and analyzes on technology, innovation, policy, finance and investment.