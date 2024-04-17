Joramco Concludes Social Initiatives Within Its Annual Ramadan Campaign

(MENAFN- Asdaa BCW) Joramco, the Amman-based maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) provider and the engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), has concluded its annual Ramadan campaign for the year 2024 which included several initiatives that embodied the Company’s vision and values toward its people and the local community.

In alignment with its integrated CSR strategy, Joramco dedicated its efforts to serving the community during the holy month of Ramadan, with a focus on supporting underprivileged communities in Jordan and spreading joy amongst children.

These initiatives included the packaging and distribution of 1000 food parcels by Joramco’s team to support families in need in the Governorates of Zarqa, Irbid, Amman, Mafraq, and Petra which becomes a testament to the Company’s keenness to put into action a humanitarian strategy that extends across all the Jordanian governorates.

Responding to its commitment towards children, Joramco partnered with the Children’s Museum Jordan to sponsor an Iftar that targeted 150 orphans. This activity represented Ramadan’s values of sharing, and solidarity as Joramco’s volunteers spent a quality and fun time with the children.

Joramco's Chief Executive Officer, Fraser Currie, valued the Company’s dedicated efforts to contribute to the best interest of its community, stating, “Our business values are in perfect alignment with those of Ramadan. We embrace sharing, compassion, humility, and kindness. Therefore, I am proud on both personal and professional levels of the initiatives we have put into action during the past period, as they offered an example to follow, of the employees’ involvement in our CSR strategy and the effectiveness of the business model that revolves around partnerships”.

During its annual employees Ramadan iftar held on the 26th of March, Joramco emphasized the significance of CSR initiatives as the Chief Executive Officer underscored Joramco’s dedication to community giving. This gathering not only brought the team together but also embraced the spirit of unity and solidarity.

It is worth mentioning that Joramco spares no effort in giving back to its community through a well-developed CSR strategy that caters to the needs of the different target groups leading to a better society.



